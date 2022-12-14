DNV Recertifies Petrojarl I FPSO, Enabling Two-year Charter Extension, Enauta Says

The Brazilian oil and gas company Enauta said Tuesday that classification society DNV had issued the recertification for the Petrojarl I FPSO, enabling a contract extension for the production unit.

The Petrojarl I FPSO is an early production system used for production at Enauta's Atlanta field. Enauta is working to deploy a larger FPSO - the full development system - at the field, too.

Carlos Mastrangelo, COO at Enauta, said: "The recertification is a relevant step in the transition process from Atlanta’s Early Production System (EPS) to the Full Development System (FDS), it eliminates the main risk to the company's operation and production in the short term and paves the way for continuous cash generation until the start of operations of the FDS, expected for mid-2024."

With the DNV recertification, the charter deal with FPSO owner Altera Infrastructure for the Petrojarl I FPSO will be extended for a period of up to two years, until May 2025.

The Petrojarl I, has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000. The Full Development System - the Altanta FPSO - is being converted in Dubai Drydocks World, with the work including structural upgrades, refurbishment, and enhancement of equipment. It will have a production capacity of 50,000 BOPD, 12.4 MMscfd gas, and a storage capacity of 1,800,000 bbl.

Located in the Santos Basin, the Atlanta Field is operated by Enauta, which is the sole owner of the offshore oil field.







