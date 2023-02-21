Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Argeo Searcher Conversion, Rigging Completed

February 21, 2023

Image courtesy Argeo
Argeo’s subsea vessel, Argeo Searcher, has completed a rigorous conversion and shakedown program and is now, fully equipped with both SeaRaptor AUV’s, ready to enter commercial AUV operations aligning with expanding backlog of projects.

A versatile and fuel-economic vessel rigged to meet our customer’s needs, the Argeo Searcher has been converted to cater for large scale deep-water work with dual LARS deploy- and recover systems and a complete set-up for two Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). In addition to being an effective multipurpose AUV/ROV survey vessel the Argeo Searcher is now rigged for offshore inspection and maintenance operations with allocated space for optional ROV operations. Being equipped with diesel electric propulsion the vessel provides a fuel economic platform for Argeo’s customers projects with reduced carbon footprint. Other upgrades include:

  • State-of-the art data & operation rooms
  • Customized hangar for multi AUV and ROV systems
  • Following the conversion, the vessels DP2/FMEA capabilities and has been verified.
Ship Repair & Conversion Vessels Offshore Energy Vehicle News ROV AUV Offshore Survey

