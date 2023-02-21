Argeo Searcher Conversion, Rigging Completed

Argeo’s subsea vessel, Argeo Searcher, has completed a rigorous conversion and shakedown program and is now, fully equipped with both SeaRaptor AUV’s, ready to enter commercial AUV operations aligning with expanding backlog of projects.

A versatile and fuel-economic vessel rigged to meet our customer’s needs, the Argeo Searcher has been converted to cater for large scale deep-water work with dual LARS deploy- and recover systems and a complete set-up for two Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). In addition to being an effective multipurpose AUV/ROV survey vessel the Argeo Searcher is now rigged for offshore inspection and maintenance operations with allocated space for optional ROV operations. Being equipped with diesel electric propulsion the vessel provides a fuel economic platform for Argeo’s customers projects with reduced carbon footprint. Other upgrades include: