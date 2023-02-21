Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Flexible Pipes to Extend the Life of Girassol Offshore Field in Angola

February 21, 2023

Girassol FPSO - Credit: Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic.com
Girassol FPSO - Credit: Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic.com

TechnipFMC has won a contract with TotalEnergies to supply flexible pipe and associated hardware for what it said was the French oil major's first subsea life extension project in West Africa.

The project, in Angola's offshore Block 17, is related to the Girassol field life extension.

TechnipFMC said that the contract is a significant one, which the company defines as having value between $75 million and $250 million. 

The oilfield services company will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and supply of flowlines and connectors for the Girassol Life Extension project (GIRLIFEX).

The flexible pipes will extend the life of the Girassol field by bypassing the rigid pipe bundles installed before production began in 2001. 

 According to World Energy Reports database (paywall), production from the Girassol field started in December 2001, with total investment for the two phases of the Girassol development at $2.8 billion. According to WER, the Girassol FPSO was the first of four FPSOs installed on Block 17.

