Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TotalEnergies Starts Production from CLOV Phase 2, Offshore Angola

December 3, 2021

Credit: TotalEnergies
Credit: TotalEnergies

French oil major TotalEnergies said Friday it had started production from the CLOV Phase 2 in Angola, a project connected to the existing CLOV FPSO.

Sitting approximately 140 kilometers from the Angolan coast, in water depths from 1,100 to 1,400 meters, the CLOV Phase 2 resources are estimated at around 55  million barrels of oil equivalent. CLOV's name is an acronym of the four fields it encompasses, Cravo, Lirio, Violeta, Orquidea.

The tie-back project, in Block 17, is expected to reach a production level of 40,000  barrels of oil equivalent per day in mid-2022.

Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue, Senior Vice-President Africa, Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies said: "The start of the production of CLOV Phase 2, a few months after Zinia Phase 2, demonstrates our continuous efforts to ensure a sustainable output on Block 17. This project fits within the company’s strategy to focus its upstream investments on low-cost projects which contribute to lower the average GHG emissions intensity of its production,” said. “CLOV Phase 2 start-up also highlights the performance of our teams despite the health crisis."

Belarmino Chitangueleca, acting President of the ANPG, commented that “CLOV Phase 2 start-up comes at the right time to sustain the national oil production. We value the performance of the operator and the contractor group to keep executing projects despite this crisis period.” 

Block 17 is operated by TotalEnergies with a 38% stake, alongside Equinor (22.16%), ExxonMobil (19%), BP Exploration Angola Ltd (15.84%) and Sonangol P&P (5%). 

The contractor group operates four FPSOs in the main production areas of the block, namely Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor, and CLOV.

Activity Floating Production Angola Production Africa Energy

Related Offshore News

An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO. The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão. (© SBM Offshore)

Petrobras, SBM Offshore Strike Mero 4 FPSO Charter Deal
Peter Adam, EVP at Add Energy

Add Energy Nets FPSO CMMS Deal


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Voyager - Credit; Maersk Drilling

TotalEnergies Spuds 'High-impact' Venus-1X Well Offshore...
Activity
Noble Clyde Boudreaux - Image by Jeremy Abercrombie - Marine Traffic

China Told Indonesia to Stop Drilling for Oil and Gas in...
Activity

Insight

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Asia’s Demand Engine Fires Up Global LNG supply

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

TotalEnergies Starts Production from CLOV Phase 2, Offshore Angola

TotalEnergies Starts Production from CLOV Phase 2, Offshore Angola

OMV Hires Maersk Drilling Jack-up for HPHT Well Offshore Norway

OMV Hires Maersk Drilling Jack-up for HPHT Well Offshore Norway

UK North Sea: Shell Scraps Plans to Develop Cambo Oil Field

UK North Sea: Shell Scraps Plans to Develop Cambo Oil Field

Samsung Heavy Industries Finds Buyer for Drillship Ordered in 2014

Samsung Heavy Industries Finds Buyer for Drillship Ordered in 2014

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine