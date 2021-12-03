TotalEnergies Starts Production from CLOV Phase 2, Offshore Angola

French oil major TotalEnergies said Friday it had started production from the CLOV Phase 2 in Angola, a project connected to the existing CLOV FPSO.

Sitting approximately 140 kilometers from the Angolan coast, in water depths from 1,100 to 1,400 meters, the CLOV Phase 2 resources are estimated at around 55 million barrels of oil equivalent. CLOV's name is an acronym of the four fields it encompasses, Cravo, Lirio, Violeta, Orquidea.

The tie-back project, in Block 17, is expected to reach a production level of 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in mid-2022.

Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue, Senior Vice-President Africa, Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies said: "The start of the production of CLOV Phase 2, a few months after Zinia Phase 2, demonstrates our continuous efforts to ensure a sustainable output on Block 17. This project fits within the company’s strategy to focus its upstream investments on low-cost projects which contribute to lower the average GHG emissions intensity of its production,” said. “CLOV Phase 2 start-up also highlights the performance of our teams despite the health crisis."

Belarmino Chitangueleca, acting President of the ANPG, commented that “CLOV Phase 2 start-up comes at the right time to sustain the national oil production. We value the performance of the operator and the contractor group to keep executing projects despite this crisis period.”

Block 17 is operated by TotalEnergies with a 38% stake, alongside Equinor (22.16%), ExxonMobil (19%), BP Exploration Angola Ltd (15.84%) and Sonangol P&P (5%).

The contractor group operates four FPSOs in the main production areas of the block, namely Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor, and CLOV.