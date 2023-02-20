Triton FPSO Sees Highest Output Rates in 10 Years as Tailwind's Well Comes On Stream

Production from Tailwind Energy's Gannet GE-04 well in the UK North Sea has started via the Triton FPSO, Serica Energy said Monday.

The diving support vessel Deep Discoverer mobilized to the Triton area in early February to carry out the subsea tie-in of the Gannet GE-04 well, currently owned 100% by Tailwind Mistral Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tailwind Energy Investments Ltd (“Tailwind”).

Serica announced the planned acquisition of Tailwind Energy Investments Ltd on December 20, 2022 , and the acquisition is expected to be completed in March 2023. The Gannet GE-04 well was drilled late in 2022 and completed in January 2023.

The company said Monday that Gannet GE-04 well results were above the pre-drill expectation, and initial production rates have exceeded 10,000 barrels of oil per day.

Mitch Flegg, Chief Executive of Serica Energy, said: “Including the Tailwind Acquisition assets, we have an exciting investment program of value-adding activities throughout 2023 and 2024, which has started with the Gannet GE-04 well being brought onto production. We are delighted with the strong initial results.

"This additional production means that the Triton hub is now producing at gross rates not seen for the last ten years.

"This performance is a credit to the outstanding work completed by the Tailwind team, their contractors, and Dana Petroleum (E&P) Limited, the Triton operator. We look forward to welcoming the Tailwind team to Serica on completion of the acquisition, which is expected next month.”