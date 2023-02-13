OMV Taps Baker Hughes for Well Construction and Completion Services Offshore Norway

OMV's Norwegian subsidiary OMV Norge has awarded a 4-year frame agreement to Baker Hughes for integrated well construction and completion (IWCC) services.

Between 2023 and 2027, OMV plans to drill three production wells on the Berling field development, the Velocette exploration well in Q3/2023 and potentially four additional exploration wells on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

OMV will use the Transocean Norge semi-submersible drilling rig. OMV and Wintershall Dea jointly awarded the drilling contract to Transocean in September 2022 for exclusive use of the mobile offshore drilling unit.

“With this long-term IWCC agreement we have access to high quality drilling contractors and will deliver new wells to the Berling field development and to fulfill our exploration strategy in the coming years”, says General Manager Knut Mauseth in OMV (Norge) AS.

The tender process for IWCC services was in collaboration with Wintershall Dea. The contract started February 1, 2023 and covers a combined scope of about 20 expected wells with Baker Hughes services for the “Transocean Norge” rig campaign.