Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vietnam, Sembcorp in Subsea Power Cable, Offshore Wind Collab

February 10, 2023

© BINGJHEN/AdobeStock
© BINGJHEN/AdobeStock

Vietnam is in talks with Singapore's Sembcorp to build a submarine power transmission line between the two countries, the Vietnamese government said on Friday. 

The announcement was made after a meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Semcorp deputy chairman Tow Heng Tan in Singapore earlier in the day. 

Sembcorp Utilities and a unit of Vietnam's state oil firm PetroVietnam on Friday also reached an agreement to develop offshore wind projects to export electricity to Singapore, the government said in a statement, without elaborating. 

In a separate statement, PetroVietnam said the agreement would pave the way for the companies to develop wind farms with a combined capacity of 2.3 gigawatts by 2030. 

(Reuters / Reporting by Khanh Vu/Editing by Ed Davies)

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Engineering Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia Subsea Cables Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

©MPS

Synthetic Tendons for MPS' Floating Wind Tension Leg...
File photo: WindServe Marine

WindServe Marine Secures Loan for Offshore Wind CTV...


Trending Offshore News

©Maersk Drilling

Shell's Southern North Sea Discovery Could Be "Largest in...
Drilling
More Greenpeace activists board Shell FPSO ©Greenpece

Greenpeace Says Shell Threatens Protestors Occupying FPSO...
Offshore

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Change to BP Climate Goal a Concern for Emissions-focused Investors - Shareholder

Change to BP Climate Goal a Concern for Emissions-focused Investors - Shareholder

Offshore Workers' Strike Could Affect Over 30 Platforms in UK

Offshore Workers' Strike Could Affect Over 30 Platforms in UK

JDC to Provide HAKURYU-11 Jack-up Rig for Work in Thai Offshore Field

JDC to Provide HAKURYU-11 Jack-up Rig for Work in Thai Offshore Field

Vietnam, Sembcorp in Subsea Power Cable, Offshore Wind Collab

Vietnam, Sembcorp in Subsea Power Cable, Offshore Wind Collab

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine