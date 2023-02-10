HST Marine's Second Hybrid-Electric CTV Welcomed by British Maritime Leaders

Offshore crew transfer firm HST Marine has welcomed the arrival of its new UK-built hybrid-electric crew transfer vessel (CTV), HST Frances.

The ceremony was attended by Nusrat Ghani MP, UK Minister of State (Dept. for Business and Trade and the Cabinet Office) and senior British maritime industry leaders.

HST Frances is HST Marine’s second hybrid electric CTV. The 25-meter vessels can carry 12-24 industrial personnel, and its hybrid electric propulsion system cuts fuel consumption by 30% compared to similar CTVs powered by diesel engines, the company, owned by Purus Marine, said Friday. This follows the delivery of HST Ella in 2021. Nusrat Ghani, Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade and at the Cabinet Office, sitting in the bridge of the HST Frances

Both vessels were designed by UK naval architect Chartwell Marine and built at UK shipbuilder Diverse Marine on the Isle of Wight. The HST Frances will also be British-crewed for domestic projects.

Tom Nevin, HST Marine CEO and head, Purus Wind said:"As wind power becomes an integral part of the net zero energy mix, the growth of sustainable offshore wind operations relies on strengthening the efficiency and environmental performance of their value chains. Meeting the rising demand for new, clean support vessels is part of the solution, and we are already taking a leading role on this. HST Frances at Sea ©HST Marine

Guests included Petra Wilkinson CBE, Director of Maritime for the Department of Transport, Robin Mortimer, the CEO of Port of London Authority, Rear Admiral Rex Cox, CEO of Home Shipbuilding Scheme, and the Rt Hon. Lord Mountevans, Chairman of the Baltic Exchange and Member of the House of Lords.

Christopher Monan (COO at HST), Tom Nevin (CEO HST Marine and Business Head of Purus Wind), Ben Colman (Director at Diverse Marine, Minister Ghani, Andy Page (Naval architect and director at Chartwell Marine), Matt Floyd (Director at Diverse Marine), Matt Chessel (Director at HST Marine), Simon Coleman (Managing Director at BEE Electrics), and Ian Oxford (CFO at HST Marine). ©HST Marine