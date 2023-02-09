Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

JDR to Supply Subsea Umbilicals for A15 and B10 Gas Fields in Netherlands

February 9, 2023

©JDR
©JDR

Subsea cable maker JDR has won a contract from Petrogas E&P Netherlands to supply two umbilicals for the A15 and B10 offshore conventional gas fields in the Netherlands. 

The fields are located in quads A & B, in a shallow water depth of 115 ft, and are expected to recover 17.25 Mmboe, comprised of 103.5 bcf of natural gas reserves. 

JDR will engineer, design, and manufacture two subsea umbilicals that range from 10 to 13 kilometers in length to provide vital power to two new platforms located at the A/B shallow gas field. 

The umbilicals incorporate hydraulic hoses, chemical injection hoses, electrical cables, and fibre optic cables that enable communication between the platform facilities. JDR will also deliver topside umbilical termination unit pull-in heads, hang-off bodies and umbilical termination assemblies for the project.

At its Hartlepool facility, JDR will make the umbilical, topside terminations, and other subsea equipment. At its Littleport facility, JDR will make the hydraulic hoses and LV cables.

When the umbilicals are completed, they will be attached to 9.2 m delivery reels in Hartlepool and loaded onto an installation vessel for transport offshore. The full scope of work will be delivered by the beginning of July 2023.  

Energy Subsea North Sea Activity Europe Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

A BP Platform in the UK North Sea (File Photo) - Credit: BP

BP Profit Soars to Record $28B, Dividend Increased
©Chevron - File image

Chevron Taps ABL for MWS at Jansz-Io Compression Project...


Trending Offshore News

©Maersk Drilling

Shell's Southern North Sea Discovery Could Be "Largest in...
Drilling
Stena IceMax ©Stena Drilling

Stena Drilling Drillship Secures More Work with BP
Energy

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Norway' $1.35 Trillion Wealth Fund to Vote Against Board Members Who Fall Short on Climate

Norway' $1.35 Trillion Wealth Fund to Vote Against Board Members Who Fall Short on Climate

JDR to Supply Subsea Umbilicals for A15 and B10 Gas Fields in Netherlands

JDR to Supply Subsea Umbilicals for A15 and B10 Gas Fields in Netherlands

Indonesia: MedcoEnergi Boosts Capex by Nearly 50%

Indonesia: MedcoEnergi Boosts Capex by Nearly 50%

Inpex Forecasts 38% Drop in Net Income for 2023

Inpex Forecasts 38% Drop in Net Income for 2023

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine