JDR to Supply Subsea Umbilicals for A15 and B10 Gas Fields in Netherlands

Subsea cable maker JDR has won a contract from Petrogas E&P Netherlands to supply two umbilicals for the A15 and B10 offshore conventional gas fields in the Netherlands.

The fields are located in quads A & B, in a shallow water depth of 115 ft, and are expected to recover 17.25 Mmboe, comprised of 103.5 bcf of natural gas reserves.

JDR will engineer, design, and manufacture two subsea umbilicals that range from 10 to 13 kilometers in length to provide vital power to two new platforms located at the A/B shallow gas field.

The umbilicals incorporate hydraulic hoses, chemical injection hoses, electrical cables, and fibre optic cables that enable communication between the platform facilities. JDR will also deliver topside umbilical termination unit pull-in heads, hang-off bodies and umbilical termination assemblies for the project.

At its Hartlepool facility, JDR will make the umbilical, topside terminations, and other subsea equipment. At its Littleport facility, JDR will make the hydraulic hoses and LV cables.

When the umbilicals are completed, they will be attached to 9.2 m delivery reels in Hartlepool and loaded onto an installation vessel for transport offshore. The full scope of work will be delivered by the beginning of July 2023.