Stena Drilling Drillship Secures More Work with BP

February 7, 2023

Oil major BP has awarded a contract extension to Stena Drilling for the use of the Stena IceMAX drillship. 

Stena Drilling said Tuesday that, under the extension, the rig would move to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, in direct continuation of the initial one-well , 90-day program offshore Newfoundland, for a further scope of two years. Financial details were not disclosed.

Prior to embarking on a BP contract, the rig has a two-well contract with CNOOC in Gabon for a two-well program, scheduled for Q1 2023. On its website, Stena Drilling describes the Stena IceMAX as the world's first dynamically positioned, dual-mast ice-class drillship. 

The Stena IceMAX is a DP Class 3 drillship that can operate in harsh environments and drill in depths of up to 10,000 feet (3048 meters).

