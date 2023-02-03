Chevron Taps ABL for MWS at Jansz-Io Compression Project in Australia

Chevron Australia has hired ABL Group (ABL) to do marine warranty surveys (MWS) for the Jansz-Io Compression project off the coast of Western Australia.

Part of the original development plan for the Chevron Australia-operated Gorgon Project, the Jansz-Io Compression project involves the construction and installation of a 27,000-ton, normally unattended floating field control station offshore western Australia.

In addition, the development includes approximately 6,500 tonnes of subsea compression infrastructure, at 1,350 meters of water depth, and a 135-kilometer-long submarine power cable linked to Barrow Island.

ABL’s Australian operations has been awarded the contract to act as marine warranty surveyor to oversee the safe delivery of transportation & installation (T&I) operations across four work packages. The work packages relate to the offshore installation, construction, and marine transportation operation of the field control station and high-voltage power and communication transmission system, plus marine transportation of other high value and general project cargo.

The subsea gas compression technology used at the Jansz-Io field will improve natural gas recoverability and supply to the Barrow Island gas processing facilities, ensuring Gorgon continues to deliver vital natural gas to customers in Western Australia and Asia for decades to come.



The Jansz–Io gas fields are located within production licenses WA‐36‐L, WA‐39‐L, and WA40L, about 200 km off the northwest coast of Western Australia in water depths of approximately 1,350 meters.

Chevron, as the operator of the Gorgon gas project, and its partners agreed in July 2021 to proceed with the Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project, with the investment estimated at around $4 billion.

Chevron said at the time that it would take about five years to finish the construction and installation work.

The Gorgon Project is operated by Chevron Australia and is a joint venture of the Australian subsidiaries of Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas, and JERA.