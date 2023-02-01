Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Wagenborg's Multi-Purpose Vessel to Support Decommissioning Works in the Southern North Sea

February 1, 2023

Offshore vessel operator Wagenborg Offshore said Tuesday it had secured a long-term deal with an unnamed energy major for the deployment of a multi-purpose offshore vessel.

According to Wagenborg, the vessel will support subsea activities and decommissioning works in the Southern North Sea.

Wagenborg said that an existing young PX121 platform supply vessel would be converted into a multipurpose offshore vessel within 34 weeks at the shipyard Royal Niestern Sander in Delfzijl.

"During this period, dozens of local employees will work on the innovative conversion of the ship, which will give an impulse to the regional employment," Wagenborg added.

The vessel will be equipped with an additional accommodation module for 20 people. Also, an active heave compensated crane will be installed to comply with all customer requirements. 

Wagenborg said that the vessel would also have an Emergency Response and Rescue Vessel (ERRV) class C designation, enabling the vessel to perform emergency response and rescue duties. 

"By the end of Q2 2023, the vessel will be christened and the name will be revealed, after which it will commence its services on the Southern North Sea," Wagenborg said.

While Wagenborg did not say who the client was, an image used to illustrate the press release was titled: "perenco_3_1920x1280," leaving one to wonder whether the mystery client could indeed be Perenco.

Offshore Engineer reached out to Wagenborg for confirmation but we have yet to receive a response.

