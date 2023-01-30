Oil and Gas Ops Get a Digital Upgrade with Baker Hughes, Corva Partnership

Energy industry technology firm Baker Hughes has partnered up with Houston-based cloud-based well construction digital solution provider Corva, "to bolster oil and gas customers’ rig visualization and drive enhanced decision making across the well lifecycle."

Baker Hughes has made a minority investment in Corva, becoming an international reseller of the company's well construction products and the exclusive international reseller in some regions.

"Corva provides an outstanding user experience and industry-leading analytics for over 100 well construction applications through the use of offset and real-time data, enabling customers to save money by enhancing their well construction operations.

Its open development platform also encourages innovation by operators and service providers, resulting in an all-inclusive solution that addresses the customer's core need of reducing well construction costs and improving wellbore placement for more efficient and intelligent oil and gas operations," Baker Hughes said.

"Together, Baker Hughes and Corva plan to deliver a powerhouse of digital applications for oil and gas operations that drive better outcomes for customers. In addition to its investment and reseller agreement, Baker Hughes will introduce new applications on the Corva App Store to offer customers access to its oilfield expertise," Baker Hughes added.

Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president of Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) at Baker Hughes said the investement and collaboration with Corva would enable the company to deliver "enhanced digital capabilities and ensure customers can drill faster, better and more accurately.”

Last week, Corva released its 2023 App Bundle for Drilling customers, which includes seven apps focused on "helping oil & gas producers design and drill higher-performing wells while maximizing drilling efficiencies and crew performance."

"The 2023 App Bundle equips drilling teams with powerful new tools to benchmark against regional offset well performance, uncover flat and invisible lost time, monitor in real time the location of wells in relation to offset wells, and safely push drilling equipment to the technical limits," Corva said last week.