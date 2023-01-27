4,600 Good-paying jobs: RWE, National Grid JV Bids for New York Offshore Wind Rights

A joint venture between RWE Renewables and National Grid called Community Wind has submitted a proposal to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to provide New York State with electricity from 1.3 GW of offshore wind capacity to power nearly 500,000 homes.

The bid submission was in response to the State's third competitive offshore wind solicitation, adding to the joint venture's current portfolio of five offshore wind projects. NYSERDA is expected to announce the winning clean energy suppliers in early spring 2023.

Community Winds' bid includes creating over 4,600 good-paying jobs through the year 2033, across the supply chain in New York, prioritizing those from disadvantaged communities, local companies, and the union workforce.

Further, it said it would deliver over $3 billion in economic benefits to New York, with the project supporting the state in reaching its goal of directing 40 percent of the overall benefits of clean energy spending to disadvantaged communities.

The joint venture further said it would collaborate with General Electric (GE) to deliver "a nation-leading opportunity to localize both blade and nacelle facilities."

It said it would bring steel fabrication and processing to Orange County, and create union jobs and exceed the solicitation's target for US steel.

The consortium also plans to invest a Staten Island port facility for staging and assembly of wind turbines, "which will contribute to good-paying jobs in the borough."

Furthermore, Community Winds said it woud develop a $100 million package of economic development and workforce programs designed to favor disadvantaged communities, New York Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOB) businesses.

The joint venture has also committed to supporting parents who are working in and training for offshore wind careers with $10 million in childcare services, in partnership with United Way of New York State, as well as investing in a just energy transition at National Grid's E.F. Barrett Clean Energy Center on Long Island, including energy storage and an ambitious opportunity to support the community by retraining existing, local workers for clean energy jobs.

Subject to NYSERDA's final selections, and once in operation, Community Offshore Wind expects the project will reduce New York 's electricity system-related carbon emissions by about 5 percent and contribute significantly to the State's target of reaching zero-emission electricity by 2040 and 9,000 MW of offshore wind by 2035. This is equal to mitigating emissions of up to 700,000 homes annually.

In February 2022, Community Offshore Wind was successful in acquiring its lease area (roughly 126,000 acres) in the New York Bight, the area between Long Island and New Jersey, with a potential capacity of 3 GW of offshore wind.