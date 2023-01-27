Semco Maritime to Keep Providing Nursing Staff to Equinor on Norwegian Continental Shelf

Danish energy industry services firm Semco Maritime has signed a new framework agreement with the Norwegian energy giant Equinor for the provision of temporary staffing services for offshore nurses on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Semco Maritime has provided highly qualified nurses to Equinor since 2014, and this new framework agreement entails a continuation of the cooperation until January 31, 2027, with the option of extending by 2 + 2 years, Semco Maritime said Friday.

Nikolaj Vejlgaard, Vice President, Rig & Offshore Marine, Semco Maritime said: “This is an important contract for Semco Maritime, and we are proud and humbled by the trust displayed by Equinor now awarding us with a new frame agreement.

We would like to thank our onshore and offshore personnel for the efforts made in the previous contract period, as everyone has a big part of the honor when Equinor yet again awards us the contract for Nurses Offshore."



