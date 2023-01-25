Offshore Wind: IWS Fleet Orders Two More CSOVs from Chinese Shipbuilder

IWS Fleet AS has ordered two more Walk-to-Work commissioning service operations vessels (“CSOV”) from China Merchants Industry Holdings Co., Ltd.

The company said Tuesday that the two newbuilds would be delivered in the second quarter of 2025.

Following the delivery, the offshore wind vessel owner will have a fleet of six identical Skywalker class vessels designed specifically to support commissioning works during the construction of wind farms, as well as supporting operations and maintenance during the lifetime of offshore wind farms, bottom fixed and floating.

Head of IWS Fleet AS, Christopher Andersen Heidenreich said: "We are pleased to order two additional CSOVs and increase our fleet to six identical sister vessels. Our fleet will be uniquely positioned for a strong and growing offshore wind market with the first vessel commencing the charter contract to the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm later this year.”

The vessels are designed by Kongsberg Maritime and will be equipped with the fully compensated gangway and 3d crane. These hybrid powered vessels will be capable of zero-emission operations, too.

"The vessels have several “industry firsts”, such as the largest battery pack with solar panels for additional charging, hull and propulsion design increasing operability and reducing emissions, and an energy consumption estimated to be 20% lower than comparable CSOVs currently under construction. The vessels are also the first in the industry to have the “DNV SILENT” notation, which focuses on minimising the impact on marine life below water," IWS said.

IWS has also secured options for an additional two Skywalker class CSOVs from the shipyard CMI.



