Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Wind: IWS Fleet Orders Two More CSOVs from Chinese Shipbuilder

January 25, 2023

©IWS Fleet
©IWS Fleet

IWS Fleet AS has ordered two more Walk-to-Work commissioning service operations vessels (“CSOV”) from China Merchants Industry Holdings Co., Ltd.

The company said Tuesday that the two newbuilds would be delivered in the second quarter of 2025. 

Following the delivery, the offshore wind vessel owner will have a fleet of six identical Skywalker class vessels designed specifically to support commissioning works during the construction of wind farms, as well as supporting operations and maintenance during the lifetime of offshore wind farms, bottom fixed and floating.

Head of IWS Fleet AS, Christopher Andersen Heidenreich said: "We are pleased to order two additional CSOVs and increase our fleet to six identical sister vessels. Our fleet will be uniquely positioned for a strong and growing offshore wind market with the first vessel commencing the charter contract to the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm later this year.”

 The vessels are designed by Kongsberg Maritime and will be equipped with the fully compensated gangway and 3d crane. These hybrid powered vessels will be capable of zero-emission operations, too.

"The vessels have several “industry firsts”, such as the largest battery pack with solar panels for additional charging, hull and propulsion design increasing operability and reducing emissions, and an energy consumption estimated to be 20% lower than comparable CSOVs currently under construction. The vessels are also the first in the industry to have the “DNV SILENT” notation, which focuses on minimising the impact on marine life below water," IWS said.

 IWS has also secured options for an additional two Skywalker class CSOVs from the shipyard CMI.

 


Shipbuilding Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Walk to Work Construction Vessels

Related Offshore News

Credit: Jan Verhoog/MarineTraffic.com

UK Defense Ministry Buys Offshore Construction Vessel for...
Credit: Ulstein

First Steel Cut in Turkey for Acta Marine's New Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Image for Illustration - ©HM Coastguard (file photo)

Update: UK North Sea Oil Worker Goes Missing from Drilling...
Energy
Credit: EEC (FIle Image)

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking...
Energy

Insight

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

EDG Wins Topside Modification Contract for Talos Energy's Ram Powell Platform

EDG Wins Topside Modification Contract for Talos Energy's Ram Powell Platform

Offshore Wind: IWS Fleet Orders Two More CSOVs from Chinese Shipbuilder

Offshore Wind: IWS Fleet Orders Two More CSOVs from Chinese Shipbuilder

Floating Wind: Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Partner Up with Italian Steel Maker

Floating Wind: Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Partner Up with Italian Steel Maker

Scana's PSW Technology Wins 3-year Mongstad Maintenance Services Deal with Equinor

Scana's PSW Technology Wins 3-year Mongstad Maintenance Services Deal with Equinor

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine