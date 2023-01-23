Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gascade and Fluxys Step Up Plans for North Sea Hydrogen Pipeline

January 23, 2023

©Gascade
©Gascade

Pipeline operators Gascade and Fluxys are stepping up the pace on plans for a green hydrogen pipeline in the North Sea by applying to the European Commission to qualify for fast-track approvals and funding, they said on Monday. 

Germany and the European Union are seeking to shift future energy production more to renewables and to produce, import and market clean hydrogen, derived from carbon-free wind and solar power, to eliminate climate-warming gases. 

The two pipeline infrastructure companies said in a joint statement they are seeking to help to speed up the development of a hydrogen economy.

Germany's Gascade and Belgium's Fluxys are seeking Project of Common Interest (PCI) status from the EU, under which they could benefit from accelerated permissioning procedures and funding. Financial details were not disclosed. 

Their 400 km pipeline, called AquaDuctus, could become a collecting path, or "backbone", for electricity output from offshore wind power production sites that would be converted on-site into clean hydrogen via electrolysis plants. 

Shipments would start in 2030 from the wind park SEN-1 in the North Sea. In subsequent years, wind farms further offshore in Germany's exclusive economic zone in the North Sea may be linked up to transport hydrogen from plants operated by other countries, such as Norway or Britain, into Germany. 

Studies identify up to 100 gigawatts (GW) of hydrogen capacity potential in the German and European North Sea, the statement said. Gascade is a subsidiary of Wiga which is jointly owned by oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea and gas importer Securing Energy for Europe (Sefe). 

Some climate campaigners say new forms of energy are best developed outside the influence of fossil fuel incumbents. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jane Merriman)

Energy Pipelines North Sea Activity Europe Hydrogen

Related Offshore News

Credit: Bomboman/AdobeStock

No New UK Oil and Gas Fields under a Labour Gov't, Starmer...
Aasta Hansteen platform - Credit: Woldcam/Equinor

Saipem Secures $900M in Offshore Contracts with...


Trending Offshore News

Image for Illustration - ©HM Coastguard (file photo)

Update: UK North Sea Oil Worker Goes Missing from Drilling...
Energy
Credit: Jan Verhoog/MarineTraffic.com

UK Defense Ministry Buys Offshore Construction Vessel for...
Offshore

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

St. Johns Lays Keel for Second Atlantic Wind Transfers CTV

St. Johns Lays Keel for Second Atlantic Wind Transfers CTV

PGS Wins More Seismic Survey Work in Mediterranean Sea

PGS Wins More Seismic Survey Work in Mediterranean Sea

Red Rock Wins Offshore Crane Order in UAE

Red Rock Wins Offshore Crane Order in UAE

Spain's Iberdrola Considers U.S. Renewables Stake Sale, Sources say

Spain's Iberdrola Considers U.S. Renewables Stake Sale, Sources say

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine