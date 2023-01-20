Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
SMST to Deliver Equipment for First Asia-designed CSOV

January 20, 2023

©SMST
©SMST

Marco Polo Marine, the Singapore-based marine logistics company, has awarded SMST the contract for the delivery of a gangway and a crane for its offshore wind Commissioning Service Operations Vessel (CSOV). 

The vessel will be used in commissioning works during the construction of offshore wind farms, as well as maintenance operations. 

SMST’s mission equipment consisting of an Access & Cargo Tower with a motion-compensated gangway, the so-called Telescopic Access Bridge L-Series, and a 5t 3D Motion Compensated Crane will ensure transferring personnel and cargo safely from the vessel to the wind turbines.  

The CSOV is 83 meters long and is based on a design made by Marco Polo Marine and Seatech Solutions International. It is the first CSOV designed in Asia.

The CSOV with SMST mission equipment is planned to enter the market by the end of the first quarter of 2024. It will be able to accommodate up to 110 persons.

Marco Polo Marine, via its Taiwan-based subsidiary PKR Offshore, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the wind turbine maker Vestas Taiwan for the vessel's deployment across offshore wind farms in Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, over a 3-year period.  

The vessel owner recently cited a report by Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), according to which new offshore wind installations in Asia are likely to exceed 10 GW in 2026 and nearly 15 GW by 2030.

