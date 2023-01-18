Offshore Wind: Shipbuilder Selected for Crowley, Esvagt JV SOV

Following the news on Wednesday that Crest Wind, a joint venture between Crowley and ESVAGT, is set to build a service operation vessel for operations in the U.S. offshore wind sector, the partners have now selected a shipbuilder for the SOV construction.

Fincantieri Marine Group said Wednesday it had reached an agreement on a contract with CREST Wind to design and build a 288-ft. HAV 832 Service Operation Vessel (SOV).

SOVs are purpose-built vessels used to transport technicians to service and sustain the operation of wind turbines at sea.

Crowley is a U.S. maritime, energy, and logistics solution company serving the offshore wind market, while Denmark-based ESVAGT is the leading provider of SOV service in Europe. HAV Design AS, a designer of SOVs in Norway, designed this specific vessel.

Fincantieri Marine Group will have the team at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) along with Crowley’s on-site construction management group to complete the building of the Jones Act-compliant vessel to service offshore wind operations in the U.S.

FBS will build the vessel at its shipyard in Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., and it will go into service in 2026. The vessel will serve the Dominion Energy wind farm off the coast of Virginia under a long-term charter to Siemens Gamesa.

“We are proud to be associated with important ‘green’ projects like this,” offered Marco Galbiati, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group. “The SOV market is one of the most interesting and important markets for our company.”

Bob Karl, senior vice president and general manager for Crowley Wind Services, added, “The SOV for CREST Wind will bring the latest innovations and performance capabilities to support the emerging clean energy sector in the U.S. -- combining ESVAGT European designs and operating practices with Crowley’s safety and operational expertise of the premier U.S. vessel operator.”

“We are excited to partner with CREST in the construction of this SOV,” said Craig Perciavalle, Vice President of FBS. “The incredible shipbuilding professionals here at FBS are eager to successfully execute this important strategic program and to continue to solidify our position as a premier shipbuilding supplier in the offshore wind market.”

Kristian O. Jakobsen, Deputy CEO of ESVAGT said, “The partnership between Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and CREST has been developing for some time, and it has been a great pleasure to cooperate with such dedicated and accommodating professionals from FBS, and we look forward to continue the journey together within the green energy transformation in the U.S.”