RWE Selects Siemens Gamesa's Giant Wind Turbines for Denmark's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

German offshore wind farm developer RWE has selected Siemens Gamesa's SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines, of almost 15 MW each, for its Thor wind farm in the Danish North Sea. With its 1GW capacity, Thor will be Denmark's largest offshore wind farm once completed.

Under the Preferred Supplier Agreement signed with RWE Siemens Gamesa will deliver 72 units of Siemens Gamesa’s flagship SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines for the Thor project. In addition, a service contract for the wind turbines is included.

All deliveries are subject to RWE’s final investment decision.

RWE will build the Thor wind power plant in the Danish North Sea, approximately 22 kilometers from Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland. Installation of the turbines at sea is expected to begin in 2026.

The installation works are planned to be carried out from the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark. Both RWE and Siemens Gamesa intend to utilize the skilled local workforce during the construction and commissioning of the project, both in the harbor as well as offshore.

The SG 14-236 DD is Siemens Gamesa’s flagship offshore wind turbine. It features a capacity of almost 15 MW and a 236-meter diameter rotor with an astounding swept area of 43,500 square meters. This allows the SG 14-236 DD to provide an increase of more than 30% in Annual Energy Production (AEP) compared to its predecessor. It features Siemens Gamesa’s patented IntegralBlades, each measuring 115 meters in length. For the operation and maintenance of Thor, RWE will set up a service base at the port of Thorsminde. RWE plans to create up to 60 permanent local jobs. This includes technicians, engineers, nautical personnel as well as crew for the service vessels. It is expected that the new service station will be fully operational from 2026 onward.

RWE plans to support its project for at least 30 years from this port. Once fully operational, which is planned to be no later than the end of 2027, RWE’s Thor offshore wind power plant would be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households