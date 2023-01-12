Three60 Energy Bags Well Engineering Services Deal with BP

Offshore energy industry services firm Three60 Energy has said it has secured a significant contract with the oil major BP for the provision of well engineering services across BP's global operations.

The five-year Global Service Agreement, effective June 1, 2022, has already seen Three60 Energy support BP with well engineering services across the UK North Sea, USA, and Trinidad.

The company, which provides subsurface, wells, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC), and operations services throughout the asset lifecycle, said that the deal had opportunities for growth across further global projects spanning subsurface and renewable work scopes.

BP will have the option to extend the deal for two additional years.





