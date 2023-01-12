Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Snam, Eni Finalize Deal for Pipelines Between Algeria and Italy

January 12, 2023

Italy's Snam earlier this week closed the acquisition of a 49.9% of the equity interest directly and indirectly held by Eni in the companies operating two groups of international gas pipelines connecting Algeria to Italy.

The scope of the transaction includes the onshore gas pipelines running from the Algeria and Tunisia borders to the Tunisian coast (TTPC), and the offshore gas pipelines connecting the Tunisian coast to Italy (TMPC).

The ownership interests were transferred by Eni to a new company (SeaCorridor S.r.l.), of which Snam has acquired 49.9% of the share capital, while the remaining 50.1% continues to be held by Eni. Eni and Snam will exercise joint control of SeaCorridor under joint governance arrangements.

Snam paid Eni a total consideration of about 405 million euros in the transaction.

"The transaction leverages Eni’s and Snam’s respective areas of expertise in gas transport on a strategic route for the security of Italy’s natural gas supply, enabling potential development initiatives within the hydrogen value chain also thanks to the natural resources North Africa has to offer. The North Africa – Europe link is a key element of progressive decarbonization at the international level in support of the energy transition," Eni said in a a statement.

Energy Pipelines Activity Europe Africa Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

Serica's North Sea plaform - Credit: Serica

Serica Pushes for Expansion Beyond UK North Sea after...
©RWE

Equinor, RWE Partner on Major Hydrogen Projects


Trending Offshore News

©rocklights/AdobeStock

Global Offshore Drilling Outlook – New Play Exploration...
Energy
Credit: harvepino/AdobeStock

Sri Lanka to Open 900 Offshore Blocks for Oil and Gas...
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Scana CEO, Chairman, and Two Board Members Resign

Scana CEO, Chairman, and Two Board Members Resign

Helix Inks Long-term Charter for Glomar Wave

Helix Inks Long-term Charter for Glomar Wave

High Impact Drilling Held Steady in 2022, Discoveries Up to 9.2 Billion Barrels

High Impact Drilling Held Steady in 2022, Discoveries Up to 9.2 Billion Barrels

Tidal Energy Firm Minesto Tapped for Site Development Services in Asia

Tidal Energy Firm Minesto Tapped for Site Development Services in Asia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine