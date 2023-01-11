Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TechnipFMC to Deliver Pipe for Wintershall Dea's Dvalin North Project

January 11, 2023

Credit: Wintershall Dea
TechnipFMC has won a contract to deliver and install a pipe for the Wintershall Dea's Dvalin North gas field offshore Norway.

The Dvalin North will be tied back to the Heidrun Platform via the existing Dvalin field offshore Norway.

For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million. The contract was included in TechnipFMC's in inbound orders in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We previously installed subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines in the Dvalin field, and this new contract builds on the success of our installed base there. We have a deep understanding of our client’s needs and a strong, collaborative relationship with Wintershall Dea.” 

Dvalin North was the second significant contract awarded to TechnipFMC by Wintershall Dea in 2022, following on from an iEPCI that will extend the life of the Maria field in the NCS.

On December 12, 2022, Wintershall Dea, with its partners Petoro and Sval Energi, filed a plan for development and operation for the Dvalin North field in the Norwegian Sea.

According to the partners, the Dvalin North, which they describe as the largest discovery in Norway in 2021, will help increase gas exports to Europe.

Dvalin North is scheduled for a planned start-up in late 2026. The offshore field is located around 200 km off the coast of Northern Norway, west of Sandnessjøen at a water depth of 420 meters. It is estimated to contain around 84 million barrels of oil equivalent, and the gas will be exported via the Polarled pipeline to Nyhamna near Kristiansund in mid Norway.

Wintershall Dea is operator of the field with a 55% share. Petoro has 35% and Sval Energi has 10%.

Pipelines Activity Europe Norwegian Sea

