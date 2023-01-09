Hitachi Energy Bags Major Offshore Wind Orders in Poland

Hitachi Energy said Monday it had secured two major orders from Equinor and Polenergia to provide an AC grid connection and power quality solution for their jointly owned MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III offshore wind projects in Poland.

The wind farms, to be built in the Polish section of the Baltic Sea, will have a combined generating capacity of 1,440 megawatts.

Under the orders, Hitachi Energy will provide each of the two wind farms with an offshore grid connection that will receive the power from the wind turbines and transfer it to shore, a mainland grid connection that will transmit the power into the national transmission system, and a STATCOM power quality solution to ensure that power flows reliably and stably at optimal capacity and at all times, despite the often high variability of wind power.

MFW Baltyk II and MFW Baltyk III are pending a final investment decision in 2024, and are scheduled to deliver first power in 2027.

They will be one of the first offshore wind farms in Poland, which has a goal to have around 11 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity either operational or under development by 2027.