Poland and the Baltics Eye Growth in Offshore Wind

Poland and the three Baltic countries, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, present a significant opportunity to expand offshore wind generation beyond the Baltic waters of Denmark, Germany and Sweden. Driven by the need to decarbonize energy supply and increase energy security, Poland and the Baltics can be seen as both a single opportunity for the supply chain to support the deployment of at least 28 GW of offshore wind by 2035 and also as individual country opportunities.

Intelatus forecasts that more than 30 projects accounting for over 30 GW of offshore wind capacity are likely to be committed by 2035. The opportunities represent a capital expenditure investment of around €71 billion and a recurring annual OPEX of €1.1 billion once the capacity has been delivered. This is the conclusion of a new report on offshore wind development in Poland and the Baltics issued today by Intelatus Global Partners.

The Polish offshore wind segment continues to pick up speed on its journey to deploy almost 7.5 GW of offshore wind by 2030 and more than 17 GW by 2035.

Estonia is coupling a significant potential with ambitions to develop the offshore wind sector, which could result in more than 10 GW of capacity installed before 2035.

As part of Latvian-Estonian cross-border cooperation, Latvia wants to participate in a 1 GW offshore wind farm, with an ambition to reach COD in 2030/2031.

Lithuania is promoting its ambitions to conclude two tenders of 1.4 GW total capacity and start commercial operations of the first offshore wind farm by the end of the decade.

For more information about Intelatus Global Partners or the report, please visit www.intelatus.com or contact Philip Lewis at +44 203-966-2492