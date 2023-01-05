Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Allspeeds Delivers 'Largest' Webtool Cutter to Ashtead Technology

January 5, 2023

©Allspeeds
©Allspeeds

Hydraulic tool maker Allspeeds said Thursday it had supplied a Webtool HCV330 hydraulic cutter to subsea equipment rental firm Ashtead Technology.

According to the company, this is the largest Webtool cutter manufactured so far, and is designed to cut large diameter umbilicals and subsea power cables up to 330mm.

It will add to the fleet of high-performing subsea cutting technologies that Ashtead Technology already has for the offshore energy sector.

"Advances in subsea power cables mean they are now larger in diameter and better armored. The Webtool HCV330 allow the cables to be cut cleanly in a single guillotine cutting action. It can be either attached to a work-class ROV for subsea operations, or deck mounted on a vessel for scheduled cutting during cable lay / recovery. The Webtool HCV330 has a robust steel construction with electroless nickel plating to aid corrosion resistance," Allspeeds said.

“We have noticed a trend in demand within offshore wind for larger cutters, the HCV330 will allow our clients to cut the larger diameter types of cables that are now being deployed for offshore wind projects.” says Keith Elliot, managing director, Allspeeds Ltd.

The HCV330 cutter is part of the Webtool range of high-performance hydraulic cutters and systems. All Webtool cutters are designed and manufactured in the UK by Allspeeds, the company said.

Technology Energy Products Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Subsea Cables Product

Related Offshore News

Copyright Ramon Cliff/AdobeStock

2023 Outlook: The Offshore Service Vessel Market
Credit: Van Oord (File Image)

Keel Laid for Van Oord's Offshore Wind Turbine...


Trending Offshore News

A Look inside the Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First Eighth-Generation Ultra-Deepwater Drillship”. Image courtesy Transocean

Great Ships '22: Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First...
Technology
Credit: John Trimble/MarineTraffic.com

Talos Makes Two Deepwater Discoveries Near Ram Powell...
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

2023 Forecast:: Led by Brazil, Offshore Oilfield Services Spending to Rise

2023 Forecast:: Led by Brazil, Offshore Oilfield Services Spending to Rise

Hess Signals Guyana's Seventh Oil Platform

Hess Signals Guyana's Seventh Oil Platform

What's in Store for US Offshore Wind?

What's in Store for US Offshore Wind?

Norway Gas Exports to Stay at Record Levels for 4-5 Years

Norway Gas Exports to Stay at Record Levels for 4-5 Years

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine