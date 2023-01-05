Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Transocean Lands $488M in Contracts for Five Offshore Drilling Rigs

January 5, 2023

Deepwater Invictus (Credit: MD/MarineTraffic.com)
Deepwater Invictus (Credit: MD/MarineTraffic.com)

Offshore drilling company Transocean has secured contracts and extensions worth $488 million in total for five offshore drilling rigs.

In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Invictus has won a 100-day, three-well contract with an unnamed independent operator. 

Transocean said the contract would add about $43 million to the rig's backlog. It is expected to start in direct continuation of the rig's current program.

In the UK North Sea, the harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig Transocean Barents has won a one-well contract in the UK North Sea. Transocean said the contract, with an unnamed 'major operator', would be for 110 days, starting in the first quarter of 2023. The contract is worth $34 million.

Also, Harbour Energy has exercised the third option on its UK North Sea contract with Paul B. Loyd, Jr. harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig, for eight P&A wells, adding an estimated $48 million in the backlog. The additional term is expected to last 275 days and extends the contract to the third quarter of 2024.

In Norway, Transocean said that certain previously disclosed options under the Transocean Norge semi-sub contract with Wintershall DEA and OMV have now been added to the backlog. The incremental term is expected to last 773 days and contribute an estimated $331 million to the backlog. Transocean said.

Further, the French oil major TotalEnergies exercised a one-well option on its contract for the Development Driller III ultra-deepwater semi-submersible for work in Suriname. The incremental well is expected to last 90 days and contribute an estimated $32 million in backlog, Transocean said.

Energy Drilling Industry News Caribbean Activity Europe North America Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

©Deepsea Yantai/Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com

Polish Firm Books Chinese Offshore Rig for Norwegian Sea...
Credit: John Trimble/MarineTraffic.com

Talos Makes Two Deepwater Discoveries Near Ram Powell...


Trending Offshore News

A Look inside the Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First Eighth-Generation Ultra-Deepwater Drillship”. Image courtesy Transocean

Great Ships '22: Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First...
Technology
Credit: John Trimble/MarineTraffic.com

Talos Makes Two Deepwater Discoveries Near Ram Powell...
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

2023 Forecast:: Led by Brazil, Offshore Oilfield Services Spending to Rise

2023 Forecast:: Led by Brazil, Offshore Oilfield Services Spending to Rise

Hess Signals Guyana's Seventh Oil Platform

Hess Signals Guyana's Seventh Oil Platform

What's in Store for US Offshore Wind?

What's in Store for US Offshore Wind?

Norway Gas Exports to Stay at Record Levels for 4-5 Years

Norway Gas Exports to Stay at Record Levels for 4-5 Years

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine