Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor, BP JV Hires DEME for Offshore Wind Cable Installation in U.S.

January 4, 2023

Credit: DEME
Credit: DEME

Offshore installation services company DEME Offshore has won a "substantial" contract for the transportation and installation of the inter-array cables for the Empire Wind 1 and 2 offshore wind farms being developed in the U.S. by Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP.

For DEME, a substantial contract represents a value of EUR 150–300 million.

Under the contract, DEME Offshore US will be responsible for the transport and installation of the inter-array cables, which have a total length of over 350 km (217 miles).

The installation works will be performed by a cable installation vessel from the DEME fleet in two campaigns. Currently the company operates the cable installation vessel ‘Living Stone’ and this will be joined by a second DP3 cable installation vessel ‘Viking Neptun’ in Q1 2023.  

Empire Wind 1 and 2 are being developed by a 50-50 partnership between Equinor and BP.

Equinor will be in charge of running the projects during the development, construction, and operation stages. Once constructed, Empire Wind 1 and 2 will have a total installed capacity of more than 2 GW and will power more than 1 million New York households.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity North America Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

Credit: Bibby Marine

Bibby WaveMaster 1 Helps TotalEnergies' Offshore Workers...
©AG&P

AG&P, ADNOC L&S to Convert LNG Carrier into FSU and Deploy...


Trending Offshore News

A Look inside the Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First Eighth-Generation Ultra-Deepwater Drillship”. Image courtesy Transocean

Great Ships '22: Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First...
Technology
Credit: John Trimble/MarineTraffic.com

Talos Makes Two Deepwater Discoveries Near Ram Powell...
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

North Sea Crude: Forties Unchanged as Mercuria Offers Cargoes

North Sea Crude: Forties Unchanged as Mercuria Offers Cargoes

Angolan Oil Company Sonangol to Keep Stakes in Galp, Millennium bcp

Angolan Oil Company Sonangol to Keep Stakes in Galp, Millennium bcp

Shell, APA JV, YPF Win Offshore Blocks in Uruguay

Shell, APA JV, YPF Win Offshore Blocks in Uruguay

Ilmatar Gets Research Permit for Two Offshore Wind Areas in Finland

Ilmatar Gets Research Permit for Two Offshore Wind Areas in Finland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine