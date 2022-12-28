Brazil: Petrobras Launches Tenders for Atapu, Sepia FPSOs

The Brazilian oil company Petrobras has launched a tender for the supply of two FPSOs for the shared reservoirs of Atapu and Sépia, with bids expected to be received in July 2023 and production to start in 2028.

The offshore production units P-84 (Atapu) and P-85 (Sépia) will each have a daily production capacity of 225 thousand barrels of oil and a processing capacity of 10 million cubic meters of gas.

Petrobras said that the FPSO design, standardized between the two units, represents a step in the technological evolution for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, with emphasis on the introduction of the All Electric concept in projects of this size, which consists of an engineering concept for more efficient power generation.

The project allows a 30% reduction in the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions per barrel of oil equivalent produced, Petrobras said.

The reduction is due to the benefits of the All Electric configuration, optimizations in the processing plant for increased energy efficiency, and the incorporation of several technologies: zero routine venting (recovery of vented gases from the cargo tanks and processing plant), deep sea water harvesting, use of variable speed drives on pumps and compressors, cogeneration (Waste Heat Recovery Unit), zero routine flaring (recovery of gases from the flare - closed flare), and valves with requirements for low fugitive emissions and the capture, use, and geological storage of CO 2 from the produced gasm the company explained.

Petrobras, the operator, holds 65.7% interest in the Atapu shared reservoir. The partners are Shell 16.7%, TotalEnergies 15%, Petrogal 1.7%, and the Brazilian Government, represented by Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. - PPSA, 0.9%.

For the Sépia shared reservoir, the composition is: Petrobras (55.3%) as operator, TotalEnergies (16.9%), Petronas Petróleo Brasil Ltda. (12.7%), QatarEnergy (12.7%), Petrogal (2.4%). In both reservoirs Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. - PPSA acts as manager of the sharing contract.