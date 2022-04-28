TotalEnergies Pays $946,7M for Brazilian Offshore Oil Field Stake

TotalEnergies has paid Brazil's Petrobras R$4.7 billion ($946,7 million) for its 22.5% share in the Atapu compensation.

Atapu is the block acquired by the consortium composed of Petrobras (52.5%), Shell (25%), and TotalEnergies (22.5%) in the 2nd Bidding Round for the Transfer of Rights surplus under the Production Sharing Regime, on December 17, 2021.

Shell paid for its part earlier in April, with TotalEnergies given more time, until April 28, to pay for its 22.5% share. This has now been paid.

The Atapu field started production in June 2020 through FPSO P-70 and reached its production capacity of 150,000 barrels of oil per day in July 2021. It has the capacity to treat up to 6 million m³/d of gas.