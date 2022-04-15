Brazil: Shell Pays $1,12B for Atapu Field Stake

Brazilian oil firm Petrobras has this week received R$ 5.26 billion (around $1,12 billion) from Shell for its share of 25% in compensation for the Atapu offshore block.

Atapu is the block acquired by the consortium composed of Petrobras (52.5%), Shell (25%), and TotalEnergies (22.5%) in the 2nd Bidding Round for the Transfer of Rights surplus under the Production Sharing Regime, on December 17, 2021.

Petrobras also said it expected to receive the full payment regarding TotalEnergies' stake

The signing of the Production Sharing Contract and the Coparticipation Agreement is expected to occur by April 29, 2022.

The Atapu field started production in June 2020 through FPSO P-70 and reached its production capacity of 150,000 barrels of oil per day in July 2021. It has the capacity to treat up to 6 million m³/d of gas.