Bibby WaveMaster 1 Helps TotalEnergies' Offshore Workers Get Home for Christmas

December 23, 2022

Bibby Marine's Bibby WaveMaster 1 (BWM1) set sail for Denmark this week, on a charter for Total Energies, to help get some of their personnel home in time for Christmas after weather conditions prevented helicopter transfer.

BWM1, a walk-to-work Service Operation Vessel (SOV) with motion compensated gangway that allows the safe transfer of technicians from offshore platforms, was chartered by the company after around 300 workers were unable to leave the field, via helicopter, due to difficult weather conditions.

The BWM1 has transported 423 workers (228 inbound and 195 outbound) so far, transferring them between the Tyra field and Esbjerg. She will continue working for a three-week period on this charter.

BWM1 Vessel Manager, Marcus Brady said: “Our walk-to-work SOVs are specifically designed to be able to transfer crew safely even in some of the harsher conditions of the North Sea. We are delighted to be able to assist Total Energies and ultimately get some of their technicians’ home in time for Christmas.”


