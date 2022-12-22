Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker Solutions to Deliver Subsea Equipment for Dvalin North Development in Norway

December 22, 2022

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction firm Aker Solutions said Thursday it had secured a "sizeable" contract with the oil and gas company Wintershall Dea to provide the subsea production system for the Dvalin North field development, offshore Norway. 

Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as being between NOK 0.5 billion (currently around $50,9 million) and NOK 1.5 billion (around $152,6 million)

The Dvalin development concept is a subsea tie-back to the Heidrun platform. Aker Solutions will deliver a subsea production system including three horizontal subsea trees and control systems, a four-slot steel subsea template with an integrated manifold system, three wellhead systems and associated tie-in and installation work. 

The scope also covers 10 kilometers of static subsea umbilicals. 

The work starts immediately, with final deliveries planned for the end of 2025.

Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' subsea business said: "The Dvalin North field was the largest discovery in Norway in 2021. With this award, we will help enable Wintershall Dea to continue to build on its existing position as one of the largest producers of Norwegian gas at a time when energy security is critical in Europe."

The Dvalin North gas field is located around 200 km off the coast of Northern Norway, west of Sandnessjen, at a water depth of 420 meters, in the Norwegian Sea. 

It is estimated to contain around 84 million barrels of oil equivalent, and the gas will be exported via the Polarled pipeline to Nyhamna near Kristiansund in mid-Norway. 

Dvalin North is set to begin operations in late 2026. Wintershall Dea is the operator of the field with a 55% share. Petoro has 35%, and Sval Energi has 10%.

The well was drilled using Vantage Drilling's Tungsten Explorer Drillship - Credit: Vantage Drilling

Eni, TotalEnergies Discover More Gas Offshore Cyprus
First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

