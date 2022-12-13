Tie-backs: Wintershall, Partners Press Forward with Dvalin North Field Development

Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea, with its partners Petoro and Sval Energi, have filed a plan for development and operation for the Dvalin North field in the Norwegian Sea.

According to the partners, the Dvalin North, which they describe as the largest discovery in Norway in 2021, will help to increase gas exports to Europe.

“This field builds on our existing position as one of the largest producers of Norwegian gas at a time when Europe needs more energy,” said Dawn Summers, Wintershall Dea Chief Operating Officer. “Committing to a development only the year after discovery is very rare, but shows our determination to supply natural gas to Europe through a major investment in Norway.”

The Dvalin North discovery will be developed as a tie-back to the Heidrun platform.

Wintershall Dea Norge MD, Michael Zechner said: "We are a firm believer in using smart, subsea engineering to supply the European market with vital fuel. Dvalin North will be our fifth operated subsea field in Norway and we are committed to investing in delivering even more. As a gas supplier and subsea expert we are delivering on our goal of producing more energy with lower emissions.”

The Dvalin North partnership will commit some 780 million Euro (8 billion NOK) to develop the discovery, drilling three producing wells from a single subsea template located 10km to the north of the existing Dvalin field.

Wintershall Dea said that the Dvalin is forecast to come into production in the coming months, while the Dvalin North is scheduled for a planned start-up in late 2026.

The Dvalin North gas field is located around 200 km off the coast of Northern Norway, west of Sandnessjøen at a water depth of 420 meters. It is estimated to contain around 84 million barrels of oil equivalent and the gas will be exported via the Polarled pipeline to Nyhamna near Kristiansund in mid Norway.

Wintershall Dea is operator of the field with a 55% share. Petoro has 35% and Sval Energi has 10%.