Petrobras Starts Production from Itapu Offshore Oil Field via P-71 FPSO

December 21, 2022

©Felipe Gaspar/Petrobras

The Brazilian oil and gas company Petrobras has started oil production from the P-71 FPSO in the Itapu field, in the Santos Basin pre- salt area, 200 km offshore Rio de Janeiro. 

The P-71 FPSO can process up to 150,000 barrels of oil and 6 million m3 of gas per day. The P-71 measures 316m by 54m and can store 1.6 million barrels. The FPSO can accommodate 166 people.

“We were able to anticipate the production of the P-71 platform, which was  originally scheduled for 2023. We will also be able to anticipate the  ramp-up (production evolution), which is excellent news not only for  Petrobras but also for the country, which will receive the royalties  from this production earlier," says Petrobras' Chief Production Development Officer, João Henrique Rittershaussen. 

Located in a water depth of 2,010 meters, the P-71 will be the only one to produce in the Itapu field, fully operated by Petrobras under the  Transfer of Rights and Production Sharing regimes. The company expects the unit to reach its maximum production capacity in 2023. 

The P-71 is the sixth and last of the series of replicant platforms operated by Petrobras.

These units are characterized by a standardized  engineering design, high production capacity, and advanced technologies  for operation and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. One of the  unit's low-carbon technologies is the so-called FGRU (Flare Gas Recovery Unity) system, which contributes to a greater utilization of the  produced gas and a reduction of emissions.

Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), a Brazilian subsidiary of Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, earlier this year completed the construction of the P-71 FPSO, integrating topsides on the China-built hull.

The hull of the FPSO was built in China by CIMC Raffles and arrived in Brazil in March, 2020.

