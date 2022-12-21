Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

RWE Selects Offshore Construction Base for Giant Offshore Wind Project in the UK

December 21, 2022

©RWE
©RWE

German renewable energy firm RWE has selected Port of Blyth as offshore construction base for its 1.4 GW Sofia Offshore Wind Farm, one of the world’s largest offshore wind projects.

"Commissioned in December 2000, Blyth was home to the UK’s first offshore wind turbine pilot project, operated at the time by E.ON Climate and Renewables, whose activities have since become part of RWE. Turning full circle, Blyth will now be central to managing the offshore construction activities of RWE’s most modern and cutting-edge offshore wind farm, Sofia, located 195km off the UK coast on Dogger Bank, and which is progressing well with onshore works," RWE said.

The new-build offshore construction base will be located at Port of Blyth’s recently redeveloped Bates Clean Energy Terminal, and will become the management center for the RWE project’s vessels and logistics throughout the offshore construction phase in 2024. 

It will be managed and maintained by Port of Blyth in support of the project throughout the three-and-a-half years’ construction period.

The Sofia offshore construction base will have direct access to the port’s wide range of services as well as the redeveloped terminal's heavy lift quay. 

Following the completion of the base in March 2023, a Service Operations Vessel (SOV) will visit the port once every three weeks, during which time there will be a full day of crew transfers and restocking of the vessels. SOVs provide a floating home for offshore construction teams for up to three weeks at a time, ensuring experts are continually available, on site, improving efficiency of project delivery.

"Once construction is finished, RWE will operate the wind farm from its Grimsby Hub, which is being expanded at its base on Royal Dock, Grimsby. However, the buildings will not go to waste and will be retained by the port for future use," RWE said.

The 1.4GW Sofia offshore wind farm project is located on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea, 195 km off the North East coast of the UK. The Port of Blyth’s strategic mid North Sea location ensures it is well placed for supporting wind farm developments down the UK’s east coast, RWE said.


Ports Energy Renewable Energy North Sea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Construction Renewables

Related Offshore News

©Aleksandr/AdobeStock

UK Regulator Fines Three North Sea Oil Firms for Excessive...
©Huisman

Huisman to Deliver Leg Encircling Crane for Cadeler's...


Trending Offshore News

Family Reveals Identity of Man Killed on Oil Rig in Qatar,...
Middle East
©Jan De Nul

Jan De Nul's Giant Jack-up Vessel Delivered in China
Offshore

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Poland and the Baltics Eye Growth in Offshore Wind

Poland and the Baltics Eye Growth in Offshore Wind

Vattenfall: Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone's Capacity Expanded to More Than 4.2 GW

Vattenfall: Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone's Capacity Expanded to More Than 4.2 GW

Petrobras Starts Production from Itapu Offshore Oil Field via P-71 FPSO

Petrobras Starts Production from Itapu Offshore Oil Field via P-71 FPSO

Vestas, N-O-S to Deploy World's First Methanol-powered Crew Transfer Vessel at German Wind Farm

Vestas, N-O-S to Deploy World's First Methanol-powered Crew Transfer Vessel at German Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine