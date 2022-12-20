Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
FSRU Exemplar Set to Arrive at Finland's Inkoo Port on Dec. 26

December 20, 2022

©Excelerate Energy's FSRU Exemplar - Photo courtesy Excelerate Energy
The floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal chartered by Finland to replace Russian gas is scheduled to arrive at Inkoo port west of Helsinki on Dec. 26, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Tuesday. 

Finland has agreed a 10-year charter for the Exemplar floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) that will serve both its domestic and the Baltic market, providing additional resources as Europe grapples with an energy crisis. 

On Monday, the vessel's lessee and operator Gasgrid Finland said it was headed to Finland but its final schedule would depend on the weather.

"The floating LNG terminal FSRU Exemplar has been loaded with LNG successfully," Gasgrid Finland's Chief Executive Olli Sipila wrote on Twitter. 

Earlier this month, Sipila told Reuters the FSRU would remain in implementation mode until the start of commercial operations on Jan. 15, in order to give priority to agents responsible for security of supply both in Finland and the Baltic countries to import gas for this winter.

(Reuters - Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki and Nora Buli in Oslo, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Energy LNG Coastal/Inland Activity Floating Production FSRU

