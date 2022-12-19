Seajacks Lines Up Transport & Install Work for WTIV Nessie

Eneti announced on Monday that its subsidiary Seajacks UK has signed a contract with an undisclosed client to transport and install offshore wind turbines for a project commencing in the first half of 2025.

The contract will be performed by the company’s first of two NG16000X wind turbine installation vessels (WTIV) currently under construction at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea. The vessel, to be named Nessie, will be delivered by the shipyard during the fourth quarter of 2024. The WTIV will be fitted with a high-capacity 2600t at 31m radius crane, allowing the installation of 14MW+ offshore wind turbines.

Inclusive of mobilization beginning early in the first quarter of 2025, the engagement is expected to be between 226 and 276 days and generate approximately EUR 60 million to EUR 73 million of net revenue after forecasted project costs, Eneti said.

Emanuele Lauro, CEO of Eneti, said, “Securing this charter for our first newbuilding WTIV is an important milestone for the company. It represents a proof of concept for our newbuildings and reflects the improving fundamentals of the installation market and the expanding capability of our fleet. With open vessel capacity, we are well positioned to contract the fleet in a tightening market and a rising rate environment.”