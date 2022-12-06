Perenco Finds Oil Offshore Congo

Oil and gas company Perenco has said it has discovered oil in the Tchibeli North East pre-salt Vandji exploration prospect on the Perenco-operated PNGF Sud license, offshore Congo.

Perenco said that good oil and gas shows were recorded on entry into the reservoir, and a 75-meter oil column was interpreted on logs.

"A test of these zones produced at 2,000 bopd, followed by other analysis necessary to help confirm volumes," Perenco said. The name of the offshore well is TCHNEM1-01.

"This exploration discovery is a potential ‘play opener’ for Perenco in the pre-salt in Congo, with a number of other Vandji leads identified on our acreage," Perenco said.