Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Perenco Finds Oil Offshore Congo

December 6, 2022

©Perenco
©Perenco

Oil and gas company Perenco has said it has discovered oil in the Tchibeli North East pre-salt Vandji exploration prospect on the Perenco-operated PNGF Sud license, offshore Congo.

Perenco said that good oil and gas shows were recorded on entry into the reservoir, and a 75-meter oil column was interpreted on logs. 

"A test of these zones produced at 2,000 bopd, followed by other analysis necessary to help confirm volumes," Perenco said. The name of the offshore well is TCHNEM1-01.

"This exploration discovery is a potential ‘play opener’ for Perenco in the pre-salt in Congo, with a number of other Vandji leads identified on our acreage," Perenco said.

Drilling Activity Production Africa Discoveries

Related Offshore News

©NewMed

NewMed, Adarco Sign Deal to Explore for Oil & Gas Offshore...
FPSO Leopold Sédar Senghor leaving the quayside at COSCO Shipyard in Dalian, China, in preparation for its tow to Keppel Shipyard in Singapore. Image courtesy of Woodside.

Sangomar FPSO Gears Up for Topside Integration as...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Stranded Newbuild Drillships Soon to be History
Energy
Stena Forth - ©Oleksandr Bochalovsky

Report: Chevron Hits Gas Offshore Egypt
Energy

Sponsored

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

ADNOC Awards Food Catering Services Deals Worth $272M

ADNOC Awards Food Catering Services Deals Worth $272M

UK North Sea Oil & Gas Producers Seek Price Floor to Limit Windfall Tax

UK North Sea Oil & Gas Producers Seek Price Floor to Limit Windfall Tax

VARD Gets Funding to Develop Digitalized HVAC for Offshore Wind SOVs

VARD Gets Funding to Develop Digitalized HVAC for Offshore Wind SOVs

North Sea Oil Firms to Explore Electrifying Offshore Oil and Gas Fields

North Sea Oil Firms to Explore Electrifying Offshore Oil and Gas Fields

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine