Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

China's CNOOC Beefs Up Stake in Giant Offshore Oil Field in Brazil

December 1, 2022

P-74 FPSO at the Búzios field - Credit: Andre Ribeiro / Banco de Imagens Petrobras
P-74 FPSO at the Búzios field - Credit: Andre Ribeiro / Banco de Imagens Petrobras

Chinese oil company CNOOC said Thursday it had completed the acquisition of another 5% stake in the Production Sharing Contract of the Transfer of Rights (TOR) Surplus Volume related to the Búzios oil field, offshore Brazil.

the Búzios oil field is located in the Santos Basin, southeast of Brazil's coast, with an average water depth of approximately 2,200 meters.

It is has been described as the world's largest deepwater pre-salt producing oil field.

The project is developed using FPSO units. Currently, the field's production is at 600,000 barrels of oil per day.

CNOOC Petroleum Brazil Ltda (CPBL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, signed an Assignment Agreement with Petrobras to acquire another 5% interest in Búzios TOR Surplus Volume in the first half of 2022. The transaction has been completed. The total consideration is R$10.3 billion, equivalent to US$1.9 billion.

Xia Qinglong, President of the company, said "Acquiring additional interests in Búzios oilfield further expands the company's presence in Brazil's deep-water pre-salt region, where bountiful oil and gas resources reside. 

"The transaction promotes the international development of the company and fortifies the resource base for the company's high-quality development. 

As of December 1, 2022, CNOOC's interest in the project will be increased from 5% to 10%, the operator Petrobras holds 85% interest, and CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda holds 5% interest.

 

Energy Deepwater Industry News Activity Production

Related Offshore News

Credit: Karoon Energy (File Image)

Karoon Energy Says 2nd Patola Production Well a Success....
Aasta Hansteen platform - Credit: Woldcam/Equinor

Equinor Files Development Plan for $1,45B Irpa Deepwater...


Trending Offshore News

©Michael/AdobeStock

Reuters: Eni in Talks to Buy Neptune Energy for $5-6B
Mergers & Acquisitions
Serpentina FPSO - Credit: Graham Curran/MarineTraffic.com

Exxon to Exit Equatorial Guinea
Energy

Sponsored

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

EnCap Backs Houston-based Firm to Build Jones Act WTIVs

EnCap Backs Houston-based Firm to Build Jones Act WTIVs

Siemens Gamesa Loses UK Patent Dispute over GE Offshore Wind Turbines

Siemens Gamesa Loses UK Patent Dispute over GE Offshore Wind Turbines

Construction of Shell's Penguins FPSO Completed in China

Construction of Shell's Penguins FPSO Completed in China

Reuters: To Protect Pemex, Mexico's Energy Ministry Tried to Block Stricter Flaring Rules

Reuters: To Protect Pemex, Mexico's Energy Ministry Tried to Block Stricter Flaring Rules

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine