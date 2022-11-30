Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
New JV Eyes Floating Wind Projects in Sweden, Finland

November 30, 2022

Offshore wind developers Eolus and Simply Blue Group have created a joint venture, SeaSapphire, under which they plan to develop floating offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea. 

SeaSapphire is starting the early development of four commercial scale floating offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea – two projects in Sweden and two in Finland.

The joint venture projects are under development and, the companies say, a strong focus is being put on supply chain development to provide opportunities for local job creation and exploring possibilities of alternative use of produced energy. 

If all were to go ahead according to current plans, the projects would produce up to 40TWh/year helping to address Sweden’s and Finland’s ambition and need to increase green electricity generation. 

SeaSapphire will work to develop four floating offshore wind projects: Skidbladner – located 100 km southeast of Stockholm, Sweden Herkules – located 60 km southeast of the Island of Gotland, Sweden Wellamo – located 90 km outside Satakunta Region, and "Finland Undisclosed project" – located in Finnish Exclusive Economic Zone in the Baltic Sea, Finland

