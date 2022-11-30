Equinor's Norwegian Sea Wildcat Comes Up Dry

The Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has drilled a dry well at the Othello North prospect in the Norwegian Sea.

The well exploration well, formally known as Well 6507/8-11 S, was drilled about 17 kilometers north of the Heidrun field in the Norwegian Sea and 240 kilometers west of Sandnessjøen.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Lower Jurassic and Triassic reservoir rocks in the Åre Formation and Grey Beds.

The well encountered reservoir rocks in the Åre Formation and in Grey Beds, of which there were sandstone layers totalling 206 meters with good reservoir quality. Weak traces of petroleum were encountered.

The well is classified as dry, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Tuesday.

This is the ninth exploration well in production license 124, which was awarded in 1986.

Using Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig, Equinor drilled the well to a vertical depth of 2492 meters below sea level and was terminated in the Red Beds from the Triassic.

The water depth at the site is 290 meters. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

The Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig will now drill wildcat well 6605/1-2 S in production license 1128 in the Norwegian Sea, where Equinor is the operator. Credit: NPD