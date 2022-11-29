First Gas Flows from BP's Cassia C Development Offshore Trinidad and Tobago

BP has started production from its Cassia C development offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

Cassia C is BP Trinidad and Tobago's first offshore compression platform and, according to the company, its biggest offshore facility.

The project will enable BP to access and produce low pressure gas resources from the Greater Cassia Area.

The platform, bpTT’s 16th offshore facility, is connected to the existing Cassia hub which lies approximately 35 miles off Trinidad’s southeast coast.

According to BP, Cassia C is expected to produce, at peak, about 200-300 million standard cubic feet a day of gas. Production will go towards meeting bpTT’s gas supply commitments and will be important to sustaining T&T’s LNG and petrochemical industries, the company said,

David Campbell, bpTT president said: “First gas from Cassia C is an important milestone for bp in Trinidad and Tobago. This first offshore compression facility will allow us to unlock new resources and bring much-needed gas to market. I am immensely proud of the teams which have been working hard to bring this facility online.”

The Cassia C platform’s jacket – its legs and supporting frame - was built at TOFCO (Trinidad Offshore Fabricators) and installed in 2020. Its topside structure was built in the McDermott fabrication yard, Altamira, Mexico and was installed in 2021.

First gas from Cassia C follows the recent sanction of the Cypre development and the execution of the gas supply agreement with the National Gas Company.