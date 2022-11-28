TotalEnergies' Awari Exploration Well Offshore Suriname Fails to Deliver

Oil and gas company TotalEnergies has completed drilling the Awari exploration well offshore Suriname without encountering commercial hydrocarbon volumes.

The news was shared Monday by APA Corporation, TotalEnergies' partner in Block 58, where the well was drilled.

APA holds 50% working interest, while TotalEnergies is the operator on the block with a 50% working interest.

"Drilling operations have concluded at the Awari exploration prospect in the previously untested northwest portion of Block 58. The well was deemed noncommercial," APA said.

At the Sapakara South-2 (SPS-2) appraisal well, the joint venture will start flow-test operations following drilling to the targeted Maastrichtian-Campanian formation. Results are expected to be available next month.

SPS-2 is located approximately 4.6 kilometers south of Sapakara South-1.



