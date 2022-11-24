Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS Bags Mediterranean 3D Survey Deal

November 24, 2022

Ramform Hyperion - Credit: PGS
Ramform Hyperion - Credit: PGS

The Norwegian offshore seismic survey company PGS said Thursday it had secured a 3D exploration acquisition contract in the Mediterranean with an unnamed independent energy company. 

The company's 104.2-meter-long and 70-meter-wide Ramform Hyperion vessel will start the survey in late November. PGS expects to complete the acquisition of seismic data in mid-January 2023.

“We continue to experience increased exploration activity in this prolific region and are very pleased with this contract award. We currently have the Ramform Hyperion working in the Southeast part of the Mediterranean, and this contract secures visibility for the vessel into next year,” says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

PGS did not say who the client was, nor did it share the exact value of the contract. It did, however, share some information on the potential value.

"PGS announces contract awards and MultiClient projects as stock exchange releases if the contract has a value of $10 million or more, and MultiClient projects with a duration of 2 months or more," PGS said.

According to MarineTraffic.com, the 2017-built vessel is currently conducting a survey in the Ionian Sea, offshore Greece.


Credit: MarineTraffic.com (November 24, 2022)



 

Energy Geoscience Industry News Activity Europe Seismic Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt - Credit:Number 10/Flickr - CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

UK Hikes Oil Firm Levy, Hits Power Companies with Windfall...
©Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Gets Boost from Record Orders


Trending Offshore News

Illustration: An FPSO offshore Brazil - ©Ranimiro/AdobeStock (Cropped)

Brazil: No Gato do Mato Offshore Field FID in Next 12-24...
Energy
(Photo: Abermedia / Michal Wachucik, Equinor)

Britain's Windfall Tax Risks North Sea Cash Flight, Output...
Energy

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

U.S. Could Give Green Light to Chevron to Boost Venezuela's Oil Output

U.S. Could Give Green Light to Chevron to Boost Venezuela's Oil Output

China's CNOOC Steps up Western Retreat with Launch of U.S. Assets Sale - sources

China's CNOOC Steps up Western Retreat with Launch of U.S. Assets Sale - sources

ADNOC Drilling Takes Over First of Three Jack-up Rigs Originally Ordered by Borr Drilling

ADNOC Drilling Takes Over First of Three Jack-up Rigs Originally Ordered by Borr Drilling

PGS Bags Mediterranean 3D Survey Deal

PGS Bags Mediterranean 3D Survey Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine