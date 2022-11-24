CGG to Keep Running Seismic Center for Shell in Brunei

Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn Bhd (BSP) has awarded CGG a multi-year contract extension to continue running a dedicated seismic imaging center at its head office in Seria, Brunei.

In the past six years, CGG has delivered land, marine, transition zone, OBC, and high-density OBN seismic imaging results at the BSP center.

CGG said its team would continue to apply latest tech such as Time-lag FWI, Q-FWI, least-squares migration, and shallow imaging, to address the specific regional challenges posed by the presence of widely distributed shallow gas clouds, channels, gas-charged silts, and complex fault structures around the discovered fields.

The original six-year contract was awarded in 2017 and was to run until December 31, 2022.

Under the terms of the original contract, CGG was to deliver the full scope of processing services for 2D, 3D, and 4D seismic data acquired onshore and offshore Brunei, ranging from field data processing to advanced pre-stack depth imaging.