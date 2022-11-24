Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Schottel to Propel Four China-built Wind Turbine Installation Vessels

November 24, 2022

Credit: Schottel
Credit: Schottel
Credit: Schottel
Credit: Schottel
Credit: Schottel
Credit: Schottel

Schottel azimuth thrusters will propel four newly built wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) for Ouyang Offshore in Shanghai.

The first vessel will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022, and these vessels will be able to install giant 16 MW wind turbines.

To ensure DP mode maneuverability and precise positioning, each vessel will be outfitted with two electrically driven Schottel Rudder Propeller type 430 azimuth thrusters and two Schottel Transverse Thrusters type STT 4.

"For 70 years, the Schottel RudderPropeller (SRP) has proven itself as a universal all-rounder in a wide variety of ship designs and areas of operation. The 360-degree steerable SRP combines maximum maneuverability and bollard pull with outstanding course stability during free sailing to provide powerful thrust in the chosen direction at all times," Schottel said.

The 90-meter-long and 42-meter-wide vessels will be able to operate at a working depth of up to 60 meters. They will be able to accommodate 100 people, who will be there to install offshore wind turbines and do maintenance work.

The series of vessels is set to be fully delivered by June 2023.


Credit: Schottel

Offshore Energy Vessels Renewable Energy Propellers Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: RWE / Photographer: Matthias Ibeler

All 38 Turbines Installed at RWE's Kaskasi Offshore Wind...
©Fokke Baarssen/AdobeStock

Commonwealth Wind Moves Forward with Mass. Offshore Wind...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration: An FPSO offshore Brazil - ©Ranimiro/AdobeStock (Cropped)

Brazil: No Gato do Mato Offshore Field FID in Next 12-24...
Energy
(Photo: Abermedia / Michal Wachucik, Equinor)

Britain's Windfall Tax Risks North Sea Cash Flight, Output...
Energy

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

U.S. Could Give Green Light to Chevron to Boost Venezuela's Oil Output

U.S. Could Give Green Light to Chevron to Boost Venezuela's Oil Output

China's CNOOC Steps up Western Retreat with Launch of U.S. Assets Sale - sources

China's CNOOC Steps up Western Retreat with Launch of U.S. Assets Sale - sources

ADNOC Drilling Takes Over First of Three Jack-up Rigs Originally Ordered by Borr Drilling

ADNOC Drilling Takes Over First of Three Jack-up Rigs Originally Ordered by Borr Drilling

PGS Bags Mediterranean 3D Survey Deal

PGS Bags Mediterranean 3D Survey Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine