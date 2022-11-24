Schottel to Propel Four China-built Wind Turbine Installation Vessels

Schottel azimuth thrusters will propel four newly built wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) for Ouyang Offshore in Shanghai.

The first vessel will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022, and these vessels will be able to install giant 16 MW wind turbines.

To ensure DP mode maneuverability and precise positioning, each vessel will be outfitted with two electrically driven Schottel Rudder Propeller type 430 azimuth thrusters and two Schottel Transverse Thrusters type STT 4.

"For 70 years, the Schottel RudderPropeller (SRP) has proven itself as a universal all-rounder in a wide variety of ship designs and areas of operation. The 360-degree steerable SRP combines maximum maneuverability and bollard pull with outstanding course stability during free sailing to provide powerful thrust in the chosen direction at all times," Schottel said.

The 90-meter-long and 42-meter-wide vessels will be able to operate at a working depth of up to 60 meters. They will be able to accommodate 100 people, who will be there to install offshore wind turbines and do maintenance work.

The series of vessels is set to be fully delivered by June 2023.





Credit: Schottel