Celtic Sea Cluster Launches Strategy to Maximize Floating Wind Tech Benefits for Wales and South West England

The Celtic Sea Cluster, formed last year Welsh Government and Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership to help drive market creation for floating wind, has now launched its new Regional Strategy, outlining how Wales and South West England can maximise the economic benefits of floating offshore wind technology, in line with the forthcoming Celtic Sea leasing process being delivered by The Crown Estate.

The strategy will allow the region’s stakeholders to ensure their activities are aligned and can achieve their common objectives, The Celtic Sea Cluster said.

The Celtic Sea Cluster is led by its founding partners, Welsh Government, Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership, Celtic Sea Power, Marine Energy Wales and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult.

According to a press statement released Wedneday, the Cluster’s ambition is to establish the Celtic Sea region as a world leader in floating offshore wind by 2030, laying the foundations for a new sustainable long-term industry. T

"Floating wind in the Celtic Sea will create a completely new industry in the region, bringing new high value jobs and export opportunities and strengthening the local economy. It will build on existing regional capabilities in offshore renewables and enable access to a fast-growing global market," the statement reads.

According to the Celtic Sea Clusterm, the Regional Strategy (which can be downloaded here) promises to:

Galvanise the regional supply chains;

Provide a single voice to engage with governments, regulators, and project developer;

Find innovative ways to accelerate deployment; and

Work with Celtic Sea users to protect the onshore and offshore environment.

Vaughan Gething MS, Welsh Government Minister for Economy, said:“The opportunity to deliver 4GW of floating wind in the Celtic Sea by 2035, with potential to grow to 20GW by 2045, is a massive undertaking. Success requires collaboration and strategic development to enable the deployment of sustainable, green, energy generation. Working across borders we can play to each other’s strengths, identify gaps, and seek to maximise strategic benefit to the regions we support.

“The Celtic Sea Regional Strategy will provide the direction necessary to enable Wales and South West England to collaborate and maximise the huge economic opportunity offered by floating offshore wind. A single pan region strategy ensures individual local plans can focus on harnessing existing local strengths, targeting opportunities to galvanise supply chains and find innovative ways to accelerate deployment which collectively will achieve the strategy objectives.”