Talos Extends Helix Producer I Floater Charter in Gulf of Mexico

November 23, 2022

Credit: Helix Energy Solutions Group - CC BY-SA 2.0
Oil and gas company Talos Energy has extended the contract for the Helix Producer I floating production vessel in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

 According to Helix Energy Solutions Group, the vessel owner, the contract has been extended for one year the term. 

The one-year extension term is scheduled to conclude on June 1, 2024 with Talos having the option to extend the contract annually. 

The Helix Producer I is a ship-shaped dynamically positioned (DP2) floating production unit. The vessel is designed to produce hydrocarbons and export to shore via pipeline or tanker and is equipped with a disconnectable transfer system (DTS), which allows the vessel to weathervane during production. 

This setup also allows disconnection from flowlines, pipelines and umbilicals, enabling the vessel to safely navigate away from severe weather and other potentially unsafe conditions. The vessel has been processing production from the Phoenix field since 2010.  

The Helix Producer I completed its scheduled five-year regulatory dry docking during the third quarter 2022.

