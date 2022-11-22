Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Centrica Taps Wood for Work at Rough Gas Storage Site

November 22, 2022

(Photo: Wood)
Engineering firm Wood said it has been appointed integrated services partner by Centrica Storage for the company’s U.K. Southern North Sea operations.

The five-year contract includes the provision of engineering, procurement and construction solutions, operations and maintenance services, as well as project management services for the Rough gas field and the Easington Gas Terminal in East Yorkshire, Wood said.

Rough, the UK’s largest natural gas storage site, was recently reopened to help bolster the U.K.’s energy security. The facility will store up to 30 billion cubic feet of gas ahead of this winter.

Wood’s scope also includes working with Centrica Storage to support their ambition to drive the U.K.’s clean energy transition by redeveloping Rough into the world’s biggest hydrogen storage facility, the company said.

Ellis Renforth, Wood’s President of Operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “We are delighted to have secured this contract with our new client, Centrica Storage. Our teams will draw upon our extensive expertise in brownfield modifications and decarbonisation solutions to ensure efficient, reliable and responsible operations of the Rough gas field and Easington Gas Terminal, helping to strengthen the UK’s energy supply as well as enable the next phase of their energy transition journey.

“This award also brings an exciting opportunity to expand our operations in Hull and the Humberside area, working with local engineering talent and the supply chain to accelerate the delivery of energy solutions that will unlock a more secure and sustainable future for the region.”

Engineering Europe Natural Gas

